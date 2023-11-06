The much-anticipated Bollywood action film, 'Tiger 3,' starring Salman Khan and Katrina Kaif, is all set to roar onto the big screen this Diwali, on November 12. The film's advance booking sales have already created a buzz among fans, leaving them eager to witness the thrilling spectacle.

'Tiger 3' has recorded an impressive advance booking figure of Rs 4.2 crore for its opening day, with a total of 140,000 tickets already sold. The demand for tickets was so high that advance bookings began a day early on November 4.

The film, directed by Maneesh Sharma and produced by Yash Raj Films, boasts a star-studded cast, including Emraan Hashmi as the formidable nemesis. 'Tiger 3' is certified 'UA' and has a runtime of 2 hours and 33 minutes.

Renowned film critic and trade analyst Taran Adarsh reported that 'Tiger 3' has already sold 44,500 tickets for its opening day at national cinema chains. PVR INOX and Cinepolis have also made significant sales, with 37,000 and 7,500 opening-day tickets sold, respectively.

'Tiger 3' marks the latest addition to the YRF Spy Universe, which includes hits like 'Ek Tha Tiger,' 'Tiger Zinda Hai,' 'War,' and the upcoming 'Pathaan.' In this installment, Salman Khan and Katrina Kaif reprise their roles as Avinash and Zoya, delivering high-octane action and entertainment.

As the countdown to the Diwali release continues, 'Tiger 3' promises to be a visual extravaganza that fans won't want to miss. With such strong advance booking numbers, the film is well on its way to making a significant impact at the box office. Bollywood enthusiasts can look forward to a thrilling cinematic experience this festive season.