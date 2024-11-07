In a swift move, the Mumbai Police arrested a man identified as Bikaram Jalaram Bishnoi from Karnataka on charges of sending a threatening message to the Mumbai Traffic Police control room, warning actor Salman Khan. The message, allegedly sent on November 5, claimed to be from Lawrence Bishnoi's brother, demanding that the actor apologize at a specific temple or pay Rs 5 crore for his safety.

The message reportedly warned, "This is Lawrence Bishnoi's brother. If Salman Khan wants to stay alive, he should go to our temple and apologize or give Rs 5 crore. If he does not do this, we will kill him. Our gang is still active.” Mumbai Police have confirmed the details of the threat, which arrived in their Traffic Control unit, raising alarms due to Bishnoi’s name being previously associated with threats against Khan.

Bikaram Jalaram Bishnoi, a native of Rajasthan’s Jalore district, allegedly sent the message claiming familial ties to Lawrence Bishnoi, a figure linked to organized crime. The Bishnoi gang has been implicated in several high-profile criminal cases, intensifying the scrutiny of any threats issued under their name.

Mumbai Police confirmed they are closely investigating the matter, with additional security measures reportedly in place for Khan. This is not the first time Salman Khan has faced threats linked to Lawrence Bishnoi, who had previously issued warnings to the actor over alleged offenses to the Bishnoi community, revered for its commitment to wildlife protection.

Further investigation is underway to ascertain the accused’s exact motives and any links to Lawrence Bishnoi’s network. Authorities have assured they are monitoring the situation closely and will take necessary actions to safeguard Khan’s security amidst ongoing concerns about celebrity-targeted threats.