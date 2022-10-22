Bollywood actor Salman Khan has been diagnosed with dengue and has been down with fever for the last three-four days.

The Bigg Boss host has been advised by the doctors to take complete rest and not indulge in any physical exertion.

Salman Khan was busy in shooting for his upcoming film ‘Kisi ka Bhai Kisi ki Jaan’ over the last two week. Khan is expected to join the shooting once he recovers.

As per reports, Salman Khan will be out of action due to dengue and won’t be hosting Bigg Boss. It is speculated that Karan Johar might step in and host the weekend special in place of Salman Khan for the TV reality show.

This won’t be the first stint for Karan Johar in hosting Bigg Boss. Last year, Karan entertained all by hosting the first season of Bigg Boss OTT and hosted the entire season of BB OTT, which streamed on Voot.

The audience will be soon seeing Karan Johar hosting a special episode of Bigg Boss and interact with the inmates of BB 16 during Salman’s absence.