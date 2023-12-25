Superstar Salman Khan was seen dancing at his brother Arbaaz Khan's wedding to make-up artist Shura Khan on Sunday (December 24).

The ceremony took place at their sister Arpita Khan Sharma's residence in Mumbai. Salman was seen grooving to his song 'Tere Mast Mast Do Nain'.

A video of Salman dancing has surfaced on social media, going viral. Other guests were also seen enjoying the song 'Dil Diya Gallan' sung by Harshdeep Kaur.

Salman looked dapper in a grey Pathani suit.

Arbaaz shared pictures of the wedding on Instagram and he was seen wearing a floral bandhgala with beige trousers, matching with his bride Shura, who wore a floral peach-coloured lehenga.

The wedding festivities started on Sunday afternoon with paparazzi capturing the guests' arrivals.