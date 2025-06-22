Salman Khan's iconic 'Tere Naam' hairstyle was inspired by Dr APJ Abdul Kalam

Salman Khan's iconic hairstyle from the 2003 film 'Tere Naam' was inspired by former President of India, Dr. APJ Abdul Kalam, the actor revealed during the premiere episode of The Great Indian Kapil Sharma Show (Season 3).

“Ye Tere Naam ka jo look hai, woh actually inspired tha Abdul Kalam saab se,” Salman said during a candid conversation with host Kapil Sharma. (My hairstyle in Tere Naam was actually inspired by Abdul Kalam Sir.)

The actor also acknowledged that Rahul Roy had sported a similar hairstyle before, but for Tere Naam, he envisioned a small-town character with long hair. “I thought that small-town heroes always had long hair. All the old-school heroes had it too — that's where the inspiration came from,” he added.

Directed by the late Satish Kaushik, Tere Naam starred Salman Khan as Radhe and marked Bhumika Chawla’s Hindi film debut as Nirjala. A remake of the 1999 Tamil film Sethu starring Vikram, Tere Naam received mixed reviews but is remembered for Salman’s intense performance and its hit soundtrack. Even after two decades, the film remains one of the most memorable in the actor’s career.

During the show, Salman also opened up about a recent incident in which a woman managed to sneak into Salman Khan's home at Galaxy Apartments. The topic came up when Kapil jokingly asked him about fans showing up at his residence with suitcases. Salman confirmed that something like that had indeed happened recently.

"Yes, something like that recently happened. There were security guards outside. A woman told them she wanted to head up to the fourth floor, and she entered. She rang the doorbell, and our servant opened the door. The servant was shocked because the lady said, 'Salman called me over.' Obviously, the servant saw her and was sure I definitely didn't call her. She was a fan, so she was escorted out," said the 'Sikandar' actor.