Salman Khan was honoured on January 20 at the Joy Awards in Saudi Arabia. Along with Alia Bhatt, he was another well-known Indian star who received honours during the function. He was invited as a special guest by the dignitaries to the Joy Awards in Riyadh, and this was his second time attending. Online users have published photos of him on the red carpet, smiling with Hannibal star Anthony Hopkins, and accepting an award on stage.

Salman had a beard and mustache, and he wore a violet-grey suit with a purple shirt. On stage, he gave a senior Egyptian actor an award. At the 2022 ceremony, Salman had already won the Personality of the Year title.

Salman's last release was Tiger 3 on Diwali, which did a business of gross Rs 466.63 crore worldwide. The film was recently released online on Prime Video.

Talking on the occasion with ANI, Salman said, "The Tiger franchise has got unanimous love right from the first film be it theatrically, on satellite or on streaming! So, it feels amazing to see how the third instalment of Tiger 3 was first a hit in theatres and now on streaming! I'm in close contact with my audience through my social media and I can see the outpouring of love now that Tiger 3 has dropped on OTT. As an actor, my biggest and only job is to entertain people thoroughly and I'm happy that Tiger 3 is being enjoyed by people across the world."