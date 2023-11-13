Salman Khan responded to a recent viral video that showed patrons of a cinema setting off firecrackers during a showing of Tiger 3. In the video, when they watched the movie on Diwali, the actor's admirers in Malegaon, Maharashtra, exploded firecrackers.

I'm hearing about fireworks inside theaters during Tiger3. This is dangerous. Let's enjoy the film without putting ourselves and others at risk. Stay safe. — Salman Khan (@BeingSalmanKhan) November 13, 2023

Some individuals can be seen popping crackers in the footage, which is getting backlash on social media, as Tiger 3 was playing on the big screen. Inside the theatre, several further patrons could be seen scurrying for their lives. On social media, a few other footage of Salman Khan supporters detonating rockets and firecrackers inside movie theatres have also surfaced.

Reacting to the video, filmmaker Ram Gopal Varma said, "And we think we are not MAD (flushed-face emoji)." One person also wrote, “This is just not safe! These people should be arrested for risking others like this.”

Salman Khan's response to an occurrence like this is not unique. As Antim: The Final Truth was released, supporters detonated firecrackers within a hallway. "Request all my fans not to take firecrackers inside the auditorium as it could prove to be a huge fire hazard thereby endangering your lives and also others," Salman wrote after denouncing the event. I kindly ask theatre owners to forbid the use of fire crackers within their establishments, and to have security prevent them from entering the building. I ask all of my admirers to kindly refrain from seeing the movie, but by all means, enjoy it. Thank you."