Actor Salman Khan has resumed shooting for his upcoming film Sikandar in Hyderabad, following multiple death threats from gangster Lawrence Bishnoi’s gang. As per recent reports, the superstar is under a four-tier security system while filming at the Falaknuma Palace Hotel.

In light of the threats, extensive security measures have been implemented, with the hotel being transformed into a high-security fortress. Hotel guests can still book their stays, but they are required to undergo two levels of screenings: one by the hotel and another by Salman’s dedicated security team. Access to the shooting location is tightly controlled, with only individuals who have prior permission allowed entry after background checks and ID verifications. Additionally, hotel staff members undergo daily screenings, and there is a strict no-swapping policy for staff roles.

A source close to the production revealed that the team is taking extra precautions to ensure Salman's safety while shooting. The source mentioned that while shooting is taking place in one part of the palace, the entire hotel and its grounds have been secured for the actor. The hotel now serves as the central location for the shoot, alongside two other sets in the city.

Salman’s security team consists of 50-70 personnel at all times, with a four-tier security structure. This includes a private security detail made up of ex-paramilitary personnel, a team selected by Salman's longtime bodyguard Shera, and coverage provided by both Hyderabad and Mumbai police forces.

After wrapping up his Hyderabad shoot, Salman is expected to head to Dubai to begin his Da-Bangg Reloaded show. Meanwhile, Sikandar, directed by AR Murugadoss and produced by Sajid Nadiadwala, also stars Suniel Shetty and Kajal Aggarwal. The film is slated for release next year.