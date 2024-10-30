Salman Khan has received a new death threat demanding a ransom of Rs 2 crore, warning that he will be killed if he does not pay.

The threat was sent to the Mumbai Traffic Police from an unknown person.

Police in Mumbai’s Worli district registered a case against the unknown person and launched an investigation into the matter after receiving the threatening message.

Meanwhile, the Mumbai Police, on October 29 arrested a 20-year-old man in Noida in connection with a threat call case involving Salman Khan and Zeeshan Siddique, an Ajit Pawar-led NCP MLA and son of the late Baba Siddique.

The accused, identified as Mohammad Tayyab, also known as Gurfan Khan, was arrested in Noida’s Sector 39.

Apart from making the threats, the accused, Mohammad Tayyab alias Gurfan, also demanded money from Zeeshan Siddique and Salman Khan.

On October 12, Baba Siddique was killed outside Zeeshan Siddique's office while he was bursting firecrackers on the occasion of Dussehra. A day later, the Lawrence Bishnoi gang claimed responsibility for the murder of the ex-state minister, stating that he was attacked due to his close ties with Salman Khan.

Till now, the police have arrested as many as 15 people in connection with the murder of Baba Siddique.