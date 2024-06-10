Salman Khan is set to start filming his upcoming movie 'Sikandar' on June 18, commencing with an intense aerial action sequence shot at 33,000 feet above sea level aboard an aircraft. The film, directed by A.R. Murugadoss, renowned for 'Ghajini', promises high-octane action and drama.

The announcement of the film's production kick-off was made on social media on Monday, generating excitement among fans. 'Sikandar' features Rashmika Mandanna alongside Khan, adding another dynamic duo to the silver screen.

This project marks another collaboration between Salman Khan and producer Sajid Nadiadwala, who previously teamed up for the blockbuster 'Kick'. The film's music will be composed by Pritam, further raising expectations for Sajid’s most ambitious project yet.

'Sikandar' is scheduled to hit theaters on Eid 2025, promising a grand cinematic experience. The film is highly anticipated, with fans eagerly awaiting another action-packed performance from Salman Khan under the expert direction of A.R. Murugadoss.