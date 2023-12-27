Bollywood superstar Salman Khan celebrated his 58th birthday today, drawing warm wishes from industry colleagues on social media.

Taking to Instagram story, actor Ajay Devgn shared a picture from the movie 'Son Of Sardar', which he captioned, "Happy Birthday Tiger. Sending you a virtual hug."

Not only Ajay but his wife and actor Kajol wished Salman on his birthday with a cute picture together from 'Kuch Kuch Hota Hai's iconic song 'Sajan Ji Ghar Aaye'.

Along with a picture, she wrote, "Wishing the Sultan Gbeingsalmankhan a very Happy Birthday."

Sharing the picture from the birthday party, actor Riteish Deshmukh wished his Bhau Salman on his 58th birthday.

The image captured Salman posing with Riteish and Genelia.

Sharing the picture, he wrote, "Bhau... the man who I love unconditionally. @beingsalmankhan. May your life be filled with love, laughter and happiness. On your birthday today and every other day i only wish the best for you.... #happybirthdaysalmankhan".

Sonam Kapoor shared the stills from 'Prem Ratan Dhan Payo' to wish the actor.

Sharing the pictures, she wrote, "Happy Birthday Salman...you're the best...@beingsalmankhan."

Neha Dhupia took to her Instagram and shared some fun inside pictures from Salman's birthday party from last night which was held in Mumbai.

Neha attended the party alongside her husband and actor Angad Bedi.

The pictures feature Salman, Bobby Deol, and Arpita Khan Sharma.

Along with the pictures, she wrote, "Ok that escalated fast ... from date night with husband [?]to a birthday bash for the books !!!! Happy birthday to the coolest @beingsalmankhan Last pic photo credit @iambobbydeol sahi !"

'Bigg Boss 13' fame Shehnaaz Gill posted a stunning portrait of Salman and captioned it, "Wishing this man with a generous heart a happy birthday!@beingsalmankhan Sir!"

In the meanwhile, Salman most recently starred in the action-thriller movie "Tiger 3."The film, which was directed by Maneesh Sharma, featured Katrina Kaif and Emraan Hashmi in the key parts.