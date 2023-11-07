The teaser of the film 'Sam Bahadur' has piqued audience interest, with fans eagerly awaiting more. The trailer of this highly anticipated film was released on November 7, featuring an impressive performance by Vicky Kaushal, who seems to have fully embraced the role of Field Marshall Sam Maneckshaw.

'Sam Bahadur' is a biographical film based on the life of Field Marshall Sam Maneckshaw, highlighting his sacrifices for India.

The film pays homage to his bravery, intelligence, and leadership. Maneckshaw played a pivotal role in India's triumph in the 1971 war against Pakistan, resulting in the formation of Bangladesh. Known for his humour and strong leadership skills, Maneckshaw's character is brought to life in this film.