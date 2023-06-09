Provocative pop stars Madonna and Sam Smith have dropped a new song 'Vulgar' celebrating the queer culture.

Drawing on the sounds of ballroom classics, it’s got a driving beat and fierce verses from each of the stars.

The song was written by Smith and Madonna alongside Ilya Salmanzadeh (ILYA), Ryan Tedder, Omer Fedi, Henry Walter (Cirkut) and James Napier (Jimmy Napes).

The song’s artwork shows the duo in tightly cinched black-and-white corsets with their initials, “S&M”, emblazoned over them in bright pink letters.

‘Vulgar’ was first teased on 24 May, when Sam told those attending their ‘Gloria the Tour’ show in Manchester that there would be a “surprise” after the last song.

However, the ‘Love Me More’ singer was never able to share this with fans as they had to stop the show four songs in due to a vocal cord injury.