Actor Samantha Ruth Prabhu recently announced a break from acting. Soon after, she and her companion Anusha Swamy took a flight from India to Indonesia. Both of them have been posting photos and videos from their holiday on Instagram.

On Wednesday, Samantha posted images to Instagram from her trip with Anusha to Uluwatu in Bali. The pair went on a road trip and shared snippets of their adventure. Samantha opted for an olive-green outfit, a cap, and dark sunglasses for the journey.

She was pictured gazing at the lake while perched on a building's edge. In a different photograph, she stood with her back to the camera and gazed at a wall that had the word "Uluwatu" inscribed on it. Samantha captioned the image "Ulu" (a white heart emoji). Additionally, she geotagged Uluwatu as the location.

Taking to her Instagram Stories on Wednesday morning, she shared a video after starting a journey by road. Recording a clip as she sat in her car, Samantha wrote, "Road trip." In the next clip, many monkeys were seen running towards the forest. She wrote, "About to find out just how smart these brats are (smirking face emoji)." Samantha geo-tagged the location as Uluwatu Temple.

In the next clip, Samantha gave a glimpse of the water as she stood on the edge of a rock and wrote, "Sigh." Posting a video of the sky and bird flying she wrote, "Pause." In another clip, she gave a view of the waves and wrote, "Reset."