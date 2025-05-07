Acclaimed actress Samantha Ruth Prabhu has taken a bold step into film production with her debut venture 'Subham', which is slated for a grand release on May 9 under her newly launched banner, Tralala Productions.

The actress, known for her powerful performances and unflinching honesty, spoke to the media in Hyderabad recently, advocating for equal pay and highlighting her vision for a more equitable film industry.

During a press interaction, Samantha was asked whether she would cast mainstream stars under her production house. She responded with clarity and purpose:

“I never say never. Under Tralala Productions, I want to be very careful about every aspect. I believe in equal skill, equal remuneration, and equal experience. It was easy for this film, as everyone was a newcomer”.

Samantha further elaborated on her commitment to fairness in the industry, acknowledging the nuanced demands of different types of cinema:

“I know that different kinds of films have different requirements. As much as possible, I want to make sure that there is equal skill, equal pay, and equal experience.”

'Subham' marks a significant milestone not only as her first production but also as a platform for new talent. Directed by Praveen Kandregula of Cinema Bandi fame and written by Vasanth Maringanti, the film stars a fresh cast including Harshith Reddy, Gavireddy Srinivas, Charan Peri, and Shriya Kontham. Music duo Shor Police has composed the songs, while the evocative background score is by Vivek Sagar.

Interestingly, Samantha herself plays a cameo in 'Subham', a decision she revealed came from a place of responsibility rather than necessity:

“I wasn’t supposed to play the cameo role in 'Subham', but I didn’t want to ask anyone for a favour for my first production. So, I decided to do it myself.”

The actress-producer also stated that while she will be promoting the film over the next few days, she firmly believes that the fate of Subham lies in the hands of the audience once it hits theatres.

Samantha’s foray into production with a focus on inclusion and fair practices marks a promising beginning for Tralala Productions. With 'Subham', she not only introduces new talent to the Telugu film industry but also sends a strong message about accountability and ethics in filmmaking.

As anticipation builds for the film’s release on May 9, fans and industry insiders alike are keen to see how Samantha’s vision as a producer translates on screen.