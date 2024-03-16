Actor Samantha Ruth Prabhu’s song “Oo Antava” from Pushpa The Rise was a hit and it gained instant recognition as soon as it was released. Samantha has now opened up about filming for the song and said that she was ‘shaking’ during the first shot. She also explained why she had decided to not take up another dance number.

At the India Today Conclave 2024, Samantha explained that deciding to do “Oo Antava” and play Raji in The Family Man were similar. She liked the freedom of making her own decisions without external influences. She said she chose to do “Oo Antava” because she wanted to explore a new style of performance, even though she initially felt uncomfortable with her sexuality and did not feel very confident.

She said, “I have always operated from a space of ‘I’m not good enough, I don’t feel pretty, I don’t look like the other girls.’ So for me, it was a huge challenge. It was actually the first shot of “Oo Antava”… I was shaking from fear because sexy is not my thing. It’s not my thing. But how I’ve grown both as an actor and as a person is I’ve always made sure that I put myself in the most uncomfortable, unforgiving, very difficult circumstances.”

When asked if she would do a dance number again, Samantha said, “No, I don’t see the challenge in it anymore.” She also said that her reason behind taking up the song was to expand on the message that one should move past judging women who want to look good. She said, “I think that, for me, it was the lyrics. It was a challenge. And I think we can move past judging women for wanting to look good. We can do everything. We can look good.”

On the work front, Samantha was last seen in the film Kushi opposite Vijay Devarakonda. She will next be seen in Citadel, also starring Varun Dhawan.