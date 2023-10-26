Samantha Ruth Prabhu, the celebrated actress known for her diverse performances, took the internet by storm with her new regal avatar for a clothing brand.

Her regal odyssey ivory saree with delicate Zari embroidery, celebrates the beautiful and fierce goddess within every woman.

Samantha was last seen in Kushi, which was released on earlier this month, performed well in its opening weekend.

The Telugu film, which has also been dubbed in Tamil, Kannada, Malayalam and Hindi, has collected more than an estimated Rs 36 crore nett in all languages in its first week in theatres.

Next, Samantha Ruth Prabhu will be seen in Citadel India with Varun Dhawan.