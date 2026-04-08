Samay Raina hints at return of ‘India’s Got Latent’ after backlash storm

Comedian Samay Raina has signalled a possible second season of his controversial show India’s Got Latent, addressing the fallout from last year’s backlash in a new stand-up special released online.

The controversy traces back to a February episode featuring YouTuber Ranveer Allahbadia, whose remark triggered nationwide outrage and multiple FIRs against those involved in the show. Raina said the incident ultimately led him to remove the entire series from YouTube.

Reflecting on the moment, he remarked, “I don't think the season one of my show would have ended on a bigger high than this,” adding that he intends to revive the format. “I will definitely bring back the show because I enjoyed doing that show. I want to do a wild show and you watch the softie version after censors.”

The comedian also shared emotional details of the aftermath, recalling how the situation escalated beyond those directly involved. He described breaking down after seeing a video involving the family of venue owner Balraj Singh Ghai. “I f***ing broke down… I was just crying,” he said, referring to elderly family members allegedly pleading with authorities despite having “done nothing”.

Raina further revealed the personal toll the controversy took, including his mother’s distress and the pressure of ongoing legal cases. “I now have three FIRs on me… In that episode, I didn't even say anything. I was just sitting in a corner,” he said, invoking his Kashmiri Pandit identity to describe feeling “caught in the crossfire”.

Speaking about interactions with authorities, he said police repeatedly asked whether he would apologise. Weighing that decision, he referenced George Orwell before concluding that “saying sorry is better here”, noting that “you only fight when the fight is fair”.

The special also included criticism of public figures and celebrities who condemned the show, including comedian Sunil Pal, singer B Praak and actor Mukesh Khanna. Raina questioned their reactions while highlighting what he described as selective outrage.

Addressing the controversial joke itself, Raina said it had been repeated multiple times during recording but was largely edited out. “From my POV, I had killed 99.9 per cent germs,” he said, explaining his editorial decision to retain one version.

He added that he initially intended to defend Allahbadia but found it difficult as public sentiment intensified. “Ranveer Allahabadia broke character, which is why people couldn't digest what he said,” he said.

The stand-up special, uploaded online, has already crossed seven million views, signalling continued audience interest despite the earlier controversy.