Samay Raina to hit the road with new stand-up tour after 'India's Got Latent' controversy

Comedian Samay Raina is heading back to the stage with a fresh live stand-up tour titled ‘Samay Raina Is Alive and Unfiltered’. The nationwide tour kicks off August 15 in Bengaluru, marking his return to Indian stages following backlash over his YouTube show India's Got Latent.

The tour will hit multiple cities over two months. After Bengaluru (Aug 15–17), Raina performs in Hyderabad (Aug 23–24), Mumbai (Aug 30), and Kolkata (Sept 6–7). He’ll follow with Chennai (Sept 19–20), Pune (Sept 26–28), and wrap things up in Delhi (Oct 3–5).

The announcement came via Instagram, where Raina also shared the ticket link. Fan response was immediate — the comedian claimed 40,000 tickets sold within an hour. “That’s a record,” he wrote, calling the reaction “unreal.”

This Indian leg follows a recent international run that began in Cologne on June 5 and ended in Sydney on July 20, covering stops across Europe, the UK, Australia, and New Zealand.

Raina’s return to the spotlight comes just months after he was named in a police complaint alongside creators Apoorva Mukhija, Ashish Chanchlani, and Ranveer Allahbadia. The FIR alleged promotion of obscene content on India’s Got Latent following the circulation of a controversial clip from the show.