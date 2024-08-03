Actor and model Sana Makbul emerged as the winner of the controversial reality TV show 'Bigg Boss OTT 3' after defeating Naezy and Ranvir Shorey in the finale.

Along with the Bigg Boss trophy, Sana, who defeated rapper Naezy, also won a prize money of Rs 25 lakh.

However, post Makbul's win, a controversy about her being a 'fixed winner' has erupted with her fellow competitors like Ranvir Shorey and Armaan Malik terming that she does not deserve the title.

In an interview with IndiaToday.in, Sana Makbul said, "That is so not the case. I am appalled at these comments. Honestly, Bigg Boss would scold me time and again throughout the journey. There was no favouritism at all. There have been times when my contract has been discussed, I was called entitled, and I was literally put in a spot during the Weekend Ka Vaar. If I was a favourite, I wouldn't have been the most-hated.”

It may be mentioned that Sana Makbul had consistently grabbed headlines throughout the show's run.

Sana's journey in the Bigg Boss house was marked by her close bond with rapper Naezy, playful joking with actor Ranvir Shorey, and a complex relationship with YouTuber Shivani Kumari.

Sana is renowned for her TV dramas 'Kitni Mohabbat Hai 2', 'Iss Pyaar Ko Kya Naam Doon?', 'Arjun' and more. She had also contested in 'Khatron Ke Khiladi 11' and her film career began with the Telugu film 'Dikkulu Choodaku Ramayya' in 2014.