Indian pop singer Sanam Puri married his girlfriend, model Zuchobeni Tungoe, in a private ceremony in Nagaland on January 11.

The wedding was a close-knit event attended by family and friends. Sanam, who is known for his renditions of old Hindi songs, has been dating Zuchobeni, a Miss Diva Universe finalist.

The wedding merged Punjabi and Naga cultures. Sanam wore a black tuxedo with a white button-down shirt and a flower in his pocket. Zuchobeni wore a white satin dress with an off-shoulder neckline and A-line silhouette, paired with gloves.

The wedding venue was decorated in white and gold. A private estate in Nagaland served as the venue. The wedding spanned two days with traditional events, and local vendors from Nagaland were involved in the arrangements.