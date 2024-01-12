Sanam Puri and Zuchobeni Tungoe wedding: A blend of Punjabi and Naga cultures
Indian pop singer Sanam Puri marries model Zuchobeni Tungoe in a private ceremony in Nagaland. The wedding merged Punjabi and Naga cultures, with local vendors involved in the arrangements.
Indian pop singer Sanam Puri married his girlfriend, model Zuchobeni Tungoe, in a private ceremony in Nagaland on January 11.
The wedding was a close-knit event attended by family and friends. Sanam, who is known for his renditions of old Hindi songs, has been dating Zuchobeni, a Miss Diva Universe finalist.
The wedding merged Punjabi and Naga cultures. Sanam wore a black tuxedo with a white button-down shirt and a flower in his pocket. Zuchobeni wore a white satin dress with an off-shoulder neckline and A-line silhouette, paired with gloves.
The wedding venue was decorated in white and gold. A private estate in Nagaland served as the venue. The wedding spanned two days with traditional events, and local vendors from Nagaland were involved in the arrangements.
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