Sanam Puri, famous for his modern takes on classic Hindi hits with his pop band, Sanam, is reportedly preparing to wed his long-time partner, Zuchobeni Tungoe.

Although Puri has not directly confirmed the news, he has shared a report about his upcoming wedding on his Instagram stories, which many are taking as an unofficial confirmation.

About two months ago, Puri posted a photo on Instagram with Tungoe, where he was dressed in matching formal attire and Tungoe in a trailing gown. The caption intriguingly read, 'It's not what you think......yet!'

For the unversed, Zuchobeni Tungoe is a vocalist in addition to Sanam. She posts vlogs about her everyday life on her own YouTube channel, along with versions of well-known tunes. It appears that Tungoe and Puri's marriage is becoming official. According to the singer and model's most recent Instagram stories, her pals threw her a bridal shower. She posted a clip with balloons that spell out "Bride to Be."

Fans of the pair believe that Tungoe and Sanam are getting married in about a week. A week ago, Tungoe posted a photo of the two of them on Instagram with the remark, "Counting days." The pair has not yet disclosed the formal date of the wedding.