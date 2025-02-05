Pakistani actor Mawra Hocane exchanged vows with fellow actor Ameer Gilani in an intimate ceremony. The 'Sanam Teri Kasam' star shared stunning photos on Instagram, showcasing her ethereal sky-blue lehenga paired with traditional jewelry, while Gilani chose a classic black kurta-pajama.

"And in the middle of chaos... I found you. BISMILLAH," wrote Hocane, adding the playful hashtag #MawraAmeerHoGayi.

The couple's romance blossomed after working together on hit TV dramas 'Sabaat' and 'Neem', where their chemistry captured audiences' hearts. Their wedding announcement sparked an outpouring of congratulations from industry colleagues and fans alike.

Meanwhile, Hocane's 2016 Bollywood debut 'Sanam Teri Kasam', co-starring Harshvardhan Rane, is set for a theatrical re-release this Friday. Though initially underperforming at the box office, the film gained significant popularity through digital streaming platforms.