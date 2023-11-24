An air of curiosity and excitement was raised among viewers when the trailer for Sandeep Reddy Vanga's eagerly awaited film "Animal" was shown. Fans excitedly awaiting the release of the film showed up to the event, which was graced by the presence of director Sandeep Reddy Vanga, Bobby Deol, Rashmika Mandanna, and Ranbir Kapoor.

As the audience cheered and applauded, "Kabir Singh" director Sandeep Reddy Vanga hinted at a potential Bollywood romance between "Darling" Prabhas and Bollywood actor Ranbir Kapoor.

In response to a question concerning the rise of fictional worlds in film, such as the "spyverse" and "copverse," Sandeep was asked whether "Animal" and Prabhas' next film, "Spirit," could coexist in the same story universe. The director, who was surprised by the thought-provoking topic at first, agreed to explore it. He even joked that he would make sure everyone knew if it happened, which made the audience laugh uncontrollably.

When discussing "Animal" and his working with Ranbir Kapoor, Sandeep conveyed his enthusiasm while emphasising the three years of work that went into developing the movie's plot, script, and cast of characters. He acknowledged the great chance it gave for a second-time filmmaker and lauded the pleasure of working with Ranbir. Sandeep highlighted how excited he was to hear about the partnership and how, once he started telling the narrative, everything came into place.

One of the most anxiously awaited films of the year is "Animal," which is Sandeep Reddy Vanga's second Bollywood picture to direct following the enormous success of "Kabir Singh." Fans are excited to see the cinematic magic that Sandeep and Ranbir Kapoor will bring to the big screen when the film releases on December 1. It is an amazing collaboration between the two actors.