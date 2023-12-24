Sandeep Reddy Vanga's film 'Animal' has been a commercial success in 2023, despite mixed reviews. The film brought together Ranbir Kapoor and Rashmika Mandanna for the first time. However, Vanga recently revealed that Parineeti Chopra was his first choice for the film.

Casting Parineeti Chopra as Geetanjali in Animal movie Sandeep Reddy Vanga shared, "It's my fault. I told her to forgive me. I signed her one and half year before the shoot. For some reason, I didn't see Gitanjali in her. I don't believe in auditions. I go with teh instinct only. From day 1, I like her acting, I always want to cast her as Pretty also in Kabir Singh. I always want to work with her. She always knew that, I said sorry. Nothing is bigger than the film. I'm going with some of the artists as well. She did felt bad but she understood why I was saying that".

In 'Animal', Ranbir Kapoor stars as Ranvijay, with Rashmika Mandanna playing his girlfriend and later wife, Geetanjali. Anil Kapoor plays Ranvijay's father, while Triptii Dimri plays Ranbir's extramarital affair, and Bobby Deol is the main antagonist.

The film, released on December 1, has grossed over ₹500 crore in India. A sequel, 'Animal Park', has been confirmed by Vanga, with Ranbir slated to play a double role.