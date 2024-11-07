Franchise films continue to dominate the Hindi film landscape, with T-Series leading the charge through an ambitious lineup of sequels and new franchise additions. Bhushan Kumar, Managing Director of T-Series, recently revealed updates on several high-profile projects, including Animal Park, Border 2, De De Pyaar De 2, Raid 2, and more, positioning the studio as a major force in the expansion of Bollywood’s franchise trend.

Among the highlights, Animal Park featuring Ranbir Kapoor, is set to go into production after the completion of Spirit and is anticipated for a 2027 release. Meanwhile, Raid 2 and De De Pyaar De 2 are scheduled for a 2025 release, while Spirit, Dhamaal 3, and Border 2 are set to premiere in 2026. Kumar confirmed that Border 2 and Spirit will begin filming by the end of this year, with Dhamaal 3 also starting soon.

Border 2, which aims to build on the legacy of J.P. Dutta’s original, has expanded its scope significantly, partly inspired by the recent success of Gadar 2. Kumar explained, “After the success of Gadar, I knew Border would hit another level. With a cast including Sunny Deol, Varun Dhawan, Diljit Dosanjh, and Ahaan Shetty, it’s now a massive project.” The new installment is co-produced with Nidhi Dutta, daughter of J.P. Dutta, furthering the film’s legacy with modern relevance.

In addition to these franchise announcements, Kumar mentioned that T-Series recently wrapped up the first schedule of an upcoming Anurag Basu film starring Kartik Aaryan, with the next phase of shooting set to begin in November.

This announcement comes as Bhool Bhulaiyaa 3, another T-Series production, dominates the box office, collecting around Rs 148 crore in its first week.



