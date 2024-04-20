Sandeep Reddy Vanga will be getting on the sequel of Ranbir Kapoor-starrer ‘Animal’ in 2026. The director shared this update at a recent award show. He also spoke about the possibility of a Sandeep Reddy Cinematic Universe.

Sandeep Reddy Vanga attended an award ceremony recently, where he also received one. While accepting the award, the hosts asked him to divulge some details about Ranbir Kapoor-starer ‘Animal’ sequel, ‘Animal Park’. It was then that he said that the film will go on floors in 2026. He also added that ‘Animal Park’ will be bigger and wilder than ‘Animal’, a claim that he has made earlier as well.

When he was asked about Sandeep Reddy Cinematic Universe, where Ranbir Kapoor, Shahid Kapoor, Vijay Deverakonda and Prabhas might share screen, he said that though he never thought about it, it does look intriguing. He also shared that Suriya would have been the best fit if ‘Animal’ was made in Tamil.

Vanga’s next would be ‘Spirit’ with Prabhas. He would also be teaming up with Allu Arjun for a project.