A few days ago, amid speculations of his split from tennis player Sania Mirza, Shoaib Malik startled everyone by announcing his marriage to Pakistani actress Sana Javed. Anam Mirza, Sania's sister, eventually broke her silence on the subject when she released a statement following Malik's marriage announcement. According to the statement, Sania and Shoaib had been separated for a few months.

The statement read, "Sania has always kept her personal life away from the public eyes. However, today the need has arisen for her to share that Shoaib and she have been divorced for a few months now. She wishes Shoaib well for his new journey ahead! At this sensitive period of her life, we would like to refrain from indulging in any speculation and to respect her need for privacy".

A few days following Shoaib's marriage, Sania shared her first photo, in which she can be seen physically reflecting as she stares in the mirror. Fans, however, were unsurprisingly quick to realise that it had a deeper significance.

Fans have showered immense love on this photo. A user said, "Reflection says two words - Class and respect 👏✨" Another one said, "Strength and grace personified. Your resilience is truly commendable, Sania. Wishing you all the strength and happiness in this new chapter of your life💪🌟".

Shoaib gets married for the third time. His first wife was Ayesha Siddiqui, and Mirza was his second wife. Izhaan is the son that Shoaib and Sania share. Sana Javed is no longer her social media moniker; instead, she goes as Sana Shoaib Malik.