Veteran actor Sanjay Dutt has been confirmed to join the ensemble cast of the highly anticipated comedy film 'Housefull 5'. Produced by Sajid Nadiadwala, the movie marks Dutt's entry into the popular 'Housefull' franchise, adding to the excitement surrounding its star-studded lineup.

The announcement was made by Sajid Nadiadwala Productions on Instagram, where they welcomed Dutt into the #Housefull5 family with enthusiasm. The production house shared a picture of the actor, expressing anticipation for another entertaining journey filled with madness.

In a press statement, producer Sajid Nadiadwala expressed his delight at collaborating once again with Sanjay Dutt, whom he considers family. He praised Dutt not only for his iconic status in Indian cinema but also for his exceptional qualities as a human being, emphasizing their shared joy in celebrating laughter, love, and the timeless essence of cinema through 'Housefull 5'.

Sanjay Dutt, reciprocating the sentiment, spoke warmly about his longstanding friendship with Sajid Nadiadwala, highlighting their bond that has strengthened over the years. He expressed excitement about reuniting with Nadiadwala for 'Housefull 5' and eagerly anticipated future collaborations.

Directed by Tarun Mansukhani, 'Housefull 5' is set to be a monumental installment in the franchise, as it will be entirely filmed aboard a cruise ship. Alongside Sanjay Dutt, the film features a stellar cast including Akshay Kumar, Riteish Deshmukh, and Abhishek Bachchan.

'Housefull 5' is scheduled for release on June 6, 2025, promising audiences another uproarious comedy adventure filled with star power and entertainment.