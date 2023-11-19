Renowned filmmaker Sanjay Gadhvi passed away on Sunday, November 19, due to a heart attack. Gadhvi, known for directing successful films like 'Dhoom' and 'Dhoom 2', starring Hrithik Roshan and Abhishek Bachchan, also directed other notable films including 'Mere Yaar Ki Shaadi Hai' and 'Kidnap', featuring Imran Khan.

His most recent works include 'Ajab Gazabb Love' in 2012 and 'Operation Parindey' in 2020. Close friends shared that Gadhvi had been to a multiplex to watch movies a few days before his demise.

In2000, Sanjay Gadhvi made an overlooked directorial debut with "Tere Liye." Prior to this, the movie was called "Tu Hi Bataa," starring Arjun Rampal and Raveena Tandon. Nevertheless, the movie's low budget caused it to stall. When he directed the action thriller "Dhoom" in 2004, he first came to notice.