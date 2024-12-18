The Academy of Motion Picture Arts and Sciences (AMPAS) revealed its list of films eligible for the 2025 Oscars on Wednesday, and among them is Santosh, a Hindi-language film set in rural North India. Selected for the Best International Feature Film category, the film was submitted by the United Kingdom, and is one of 15 films chosen out of 85 global submissions.

Santosh made its world premiere at the 77th Cannes Film Festival in May 2024, where it garnered positive reviews. Directed by Sandhya Suri, the film follows a young Hindu widow, played by Shahana Goswami, who inherits her husband’s job as a police constable. As she grapples with institutional corruption, she teams up with Inspector Sharma, a tough veteran detective, to investigate the brutal murder of a Dalit girl.

Sharing her excitement on Instagram, Shahana expressed gratitude for the recognition. "So happy for the team, especially our writer-director Sandhya Suri, for this little glory! Shortlisted from 85 films – what a thrill. Thanks to everyone who supported and voted for it," she wrote.

The films that made it to the Oscar shortlist in the International Feature Film category are:

Armand (Norway)

Dahomey (Senegal)

Emilia Perez (France)

Flow (Latvia)

From Ground Zero (Palestine)

The Girl with the Needle (Denmark)

How to Make Millions Before Grandma Dies (Thailand)

I’m Still Here (Brazil)

Kneecap (Ireland)

Santosh (United Kingdom)

The Seed of the Sacred Fig (Germany)

Touch (Iceland)

Universal Language (Canada)

Waves (Czech Republic)

Vermiglio (Italy)

Although these films are officially eligible, their progress to the final Oscar nominations is not guaranteed. Voting for the nominees begins on January 8, 2025, and ends on January 12, with the nominations being announced on January 17.