With a fairly fascinating trailer, Karan Johar ignited the excitement for his next discussion show. There are a lot of rumours swirling about which celebrity will appear this season.

Star kids Sara Ali Khan and Ananya Panday are also connected to the programme, after claims that Suhana Khan, Agastya Nanda, and Khushi Kapoor graced Koffee with Karan 8.

Ananya Panday and Sara Ali Khan have already filmed their episode at the YRF studio, according to News18 Showsha. During their extensive interview, they discussed their jobs, being born into famous families, and even disclosed details about their romantic relationships.

Sara Ali Khan and Janhvi Kapoor appeared on the last season of Koffee With Karan, while Ananya sat on the couch with her Liger co-star, Vijay Deverakonda.

Ananya Panday talked candidly about her friendships with contemporaries Sara Ali Khan and Janhvi Kapoor in a recent interview with ETimes.

She had shared, “I think there have been friendships in every generation, that's the industry that I saw growing up. I saw a lot of camaraderie, a lot of friendship, a lot of support and that's always what I try to maintain within the industry and outside. Friendship for me is very very important. In the industry, I like Sara and Janhvi, because we always look out for each other, we're always supporting each other. I think they are the two people out of many but specifically them, they always message me every time a trailer of mine or a song of mine comes out even if they watch a movie of mine, they'll always send me a message or call me and it's the same with me for them. So it's really good to have supportive contemporaries, we all know there's heavy competition. And I think Sara always says this, they're the only people who know exactly what I'm going through at a certain point so it's really easy to talk to them about how I'm feeling”.