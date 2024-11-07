Actors Sara Ali Khan and Sidharth Malhotra have signed on for a new untitled film, directed by Deepak Mishra, known for his work on the popular web series Panchayat. The upcoming film, confirmed by sources to India Today, will mark the first collaboration between the two actors.

The film, which is expected to begin production in 2025, is set against a rural folk story backdrop, promising a unique narrative for both Khan and Malhotra. Specific plot details have yet to be disclosed, but insiders suggest it will be a departure from the actors’ previous projects, offering a refreshing story for audiences.

Khan, who was last seen in Murder Mubarak on Netflix, is also part of Metro In Dino, a film directed by Anurag Basu. Meanwhile, Malhotra’s last screen appearance was in the 2024 action-thriller Yodha, with no other announced projects in his lineup.

The film’s rural setting and folk-inspired storyline are expected to provide a unique platform for both stars, appealing to audiences looking for fresh on-screen pairings and unconventional narratives.