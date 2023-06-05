The long-awaited movie from Sajid Nadiadwala, SatyaPrem Ki Katha, will finally be released in theatres on June 29. In the upcoming film, Kiara Advani and Kartik Aaryan have the lead parts.

The movie is a musical love story that reunites Kartik and Kiara for the second time after their most recent production, Bhool Bhulaiyaa 2. Today, June 5, the movie's trailer was unveiled.

SatyaPrem, played by Kartik Aaryan, is shown courting Katha, played by Kiara Advani, in the trailer's opening scene. Thus, a stunning dance performance, entertaining conversation, and some comic relief from Kartik Aaryan's Gujarati family follow.

Kartik Aaryan's acting is superb, even though Kiara adds a touch of glitter to the teaser with her stunning appearance.

Fans have dropped their views on the internet soon after the release of trailer of the movie.

This is called Perfect Old Bollywood Style film, no vulgar scenes, no abuse, no cringe dialoges just Pure Family entertainer and this is we all want..", one wrote in YouTube.

"As an Amdavadi, I am so happy that Amdavad's beauty is being explored on a big screen and its culture is shown so beautifully . Proud to be an Amdavadi and a Gujarati. Kartik has played an amazing role as a typical Gujarati Chokro", another wrote.

Watch the trailer here: