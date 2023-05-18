"Conversations that never end, promises which are never broken, laughter which is never lost, eyes which are never moist, even if they are, all I hope is the tears are her's but the eyes are mine", these are the thrilled and most romantic quoted lines of Kartik Aaryan in his upcoming movie Satya Prem Ki Katha.

Fans were captivated by Satyaprem Ki Katha just from the stills and behind-the-scenes photos. Following the success of Bhool Bhulaiyaa 2, the movie marks the romantic union of stars Kartik Aaryan and Kiara Advani. The movie's teaser, which was released on May 18, suggests that it will be a lovely love story with a strong 90s vibe.

With Satyaprem Ki Katha, Kartik Aaryan and Kiara Advani are back as each other's romantic interests. On Thursday, the movie's teaser was released, and it looks different from what they've both done in the past. According to the teaser, the Sameer Vidwans-directed film appears to be a touching love story anchored by a grand musical romance enhanced with magnificent vistas and heartfelt melodies.

Kartik Aaryan and Kiara Advani are the stars of Satyaprem Ki Katha. Following Bhool Bhulaiyaa 2, the pair share screen time. In this, they appear to have switched to a more overtly romantic tone. Supriya Pathak Kapur, Gajraj Rao, Siddharth Randheria, Anooradha Patel, Rajpal Yadav, Nirrmite Saawaant, and Shikha Talsania are other members of the lead cast.

The movie also represents NGE and Namah Pictures' first joint venture. For their separate feature films, Chhichhore and Anandi Gopal, Sajid Nadiadwala, and Shareen Mantri Kedia, along with Kishor Arora and director Sameer Vidwans, each received a National Award. On June 29, 2023, Satyaprem Ki Katha will be shown in theatres.

