Saudi Arabia is set to participate in the Miss Universe pageant for the first time ever. The Islamic country will be represented by 27-year-old model Rumy Alqahtani, marking a watershed moment in the nation's social and cultural evolution.

Announcing her participation on Instagram, Alqahtani expressed her pride in being chosen as Saudi Arabia's inaugural delegate to the renowned international beauty pageant. With a track record of global beauty pageant appearances including Miss and Mrs Global Asian, Alqahtani aims to showcase Saudi culture and heritage to the world stage.

Hailing from Riyadh, Alqahtani boasts an impressive array of titles including Miss Saudi Arabia Miss Middle East (Saudi Arabia), Miss Arab World Peace 2021 and Miss Woman (Saudi Arabia). Her social media following, with a million followers on Instagram and thousands on X, underscores her popularity and influence.

The decision for Saudi Arabia to participate in Miss Universe reflects broader societal shifts under the leadership of Crown Prince Mohammed bin Salman. Known for his progressive reforms, the Crown Prince has spearheaded initiatives aimed at modernizing the kingdom and enhancing women's rights.

In recent years, Saudi Arabia has witnessed notable transformations including the lifting of bans on women driving, attending mixed-gender events, and applying for passports without male guardianship. These reforms signal a departure from the country's historically stringent social and religious norms.

Moreover, Saudi Arabia's willingness to allow non-Muslim diplomats to purchase alcohol marks another departure from its conservative policies, signaling a more open approach to international engagement.