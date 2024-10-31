The teaser for the much-awaited web series 'Scam 2019', featuring actor Jatin Bora, was recently released. Alongside Bora, actors Maytrayee Goswami, Yankee Parasar, Aabhijeet Sharma, RK, Dhrubajyoti Talukdar, and Manik Roy attended the event.

The web series will be available on the OTT platform Red Cinemas 18+ in December.

"We are glad to release the teaser of our upcoming web series 'Scam 2019'," said producer Aabhijeet Sharma. He announced that the official trailer will debut on November 24, marking the 24th anniversary of Assam Public Works (APW), while the series itself will premiere on December 24, 2024.

The platform Red Cinemas 18+, noted for being the first 18+ Assamese streaming platform, will make 'Scam 2019' accessible with multilingual subtitles to reach audiences not only in Assam but also in Bangladesh and the Middle East. Subscribers can watch the series for a nominal fee of Rs 69.

Based on the story of a corrupt official tasked with preserving community identity and culture, 'Scam 2019' highlights a fictional scandal that triggers financial, emotional, and cultural crises across the state. The series includes performances by Jatin Bora, Bibhuti Bhushan Hazarika, and others, under RK's direction.

Aabhijeet Sharma is credited with the story and production, Bhaskar Deka with screenplay and dialogues, Bitul Das as cinematographer, Jhulan Krishna Mahanta as editor, and Rideep Das as music composer.