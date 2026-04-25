Scooby-Doo: Origins first look reveals a darker camp-set mystery

First visuals from the upcoming live-action Scooby-Doo series are out, along with its official title — Scooby-Doo: Origins. The show has begun production in Atlanta and reimagines the classic mystery-solving gang for a new generation.

Set during the group’s final summer at camp, the story follows Shaggy (Tanner Hagen) and Daphne (McKenna Grace) as they get pulled into a chilling case. The mystery centres on a lost Great Dane puppy that may have witnessed a supernatural murder.

They are joined by Velma (Abby Ryder Fortson), portrayed as a sharp, science-driven outsider, and Freddy (Maxwell Jenkins). As the four work together, the investigation spirals into something darker, threatening to reveal secrets they would rather keep hidden.

The Scooby-Doo franchise dates back to 1969, when creators Joe Ruby and Ken Spears introduced Scooby-Doo, Where Are You!. The original series, which aired on CBS and later ABC, followed Fred, Daphne, Velma and Shaggy as they solved seemingly supernatural mysteries with their talking dog, Scooby-Doo. The format went on to define generations of animated storytelling.

Josh Appelbaum and Scott Rosenberg lead the new project as showrunners, writers and executive producers. The production team also includes Greg Berlanti, Sarah Schechter, Leigh London Redman, Andre Nemec, Jeff Pinkner, Adrienne Erickson and Toby Haynes.