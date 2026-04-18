Scorpions cancel India tour due to medical issues, shows across four cities including Shillong called off

The upcoming India tour of German rock band Scorpions has been cancelled due to unforeseen medical issues affecting some members of the group, organisers confirmed.

BookMyShow Live, which was managing the tour, announced that all scheduled performances across four cities have been called off. The shows were slated to be held in Shillong on April 21, Delhi-NCR on April 24, Bengaluru on April 26, and Mumbai on April 30.

Organisers expressed regret over the cancellation, apologising to fans for the inconvenience and disappointment. They stated that the band remains keen to return to India in the future, subject to the recovery of the affected members and alignment of schedules.

The India leg was part of the band’s ‘Coming Home 2026’ tour and was expected to mark their return to the country after nearly two decades. The tour was scheduled to commence with a concert at the JN Stadium in Shillong.

All ticket holders who purchased passes through BookMyShow will receive automatic refunds within seven to ten working days, the organisers said.

The Shillong concert was supported by Meghalaya Tourism, with The Circus serving as the event partner. The India leg was organised under ‘Bandland On Tour’, an extension of BookMyShow Live’s rock and alternative music intellectual property, Bandland.