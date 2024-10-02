Houston attorney Tony Buzbee revealed on Tuesday that he is representing 120 individuals who have come forward with sexual misconduct allegations against Sean 'Diddy' Combs, the renowned hip-hop mogul currently awaiting trial on sex trafficking charges.

Buzbee announced at a press conference that lawsuits are expected to be filed within the next month, primarily in New York and Los Angeles. Of the 120 accusers, Buzbee stated that the group consists of 60 males and 60 females, with 25 being minors at the time of the alleged misconduct. One of the accusers claims he was just 9 years old when the abuse occurred. The allegations span from 1991 to this year.

“This type of sexual assault, sexual abuse, sexual exploitation should never happen in the United States or anywhere else. This should have never been allowed to go on for so long. This conduct has created a mass of individuals who are injured, scared and scarred,” Buzbee said.

In response to the new wave of allegations, an attorney for Combs, Erica Wolff, issued a statement, asserting that the performer denies the accusations.

“Mr. Combs emphatically and categorically denies as false and defamatory any claim that he sexually abused anyone, including minors,” Wolff said. “He looks forward to proving his innocence and vindicating himself in court, where the truth will be established based on evidence, not speculation.”

Buzbee also shared that more than 3,280 individuals had reached out to his firm alleging they were victimized by Combs. After reviewing the claims, his team decided to represent 120 people, with other cases still under review. Some of the clients have reportedly spoken with the FBI.

The attorney noted that his clients hail from over 25 states, with the majority residing in California, New York, Georgia, and Florida. Most of the alleged misconduct took place at parties in New York, California, and Florida, where victims were reportedly given drinks laced with drugs.

Some of the alleged abuse occurred during auditions, where individuals, particularly young people looking to break into the industry, were allegedly coerced under the promise of stardom, according to Buzbee.

Combs, 54, has been detained at the Metropolitan Detention Center in Brooklyn since pleading not guilty on September 17 to federal charges. The indictment accuses him of using his "power and prestige" to manipulate female victims into drugged-up sexual performances involving male sex workers in events known as "Freak Offs."

Combs has pleaded not guilty to charges of racketeering conspiracy and sex trafficking. His legal team maintains his innocence and is preparing to fight the charges in court.

The music executive, known for his work with artists such as Notorious B.I.G., Mary J. Blige, and Usher, is a three-time Grammy winner. He founded Bad Boy Records in 1993, along with ventures in fashion, alcohol, and television. Earlier this year, Combs sold his stake in the Revolt TV network.

Buzbee, who has represented other high-profile cases, including the sexual misconduct allegations against NFL quarterback Deshaun Watson, continues to vet further claims against Combs.