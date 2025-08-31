Second woman arrested for trespassing at BTS star Jungkook's Seoul residence

Barely three months since his release from military service, two women have now been arrested for attempting to break into BTS member Jungkook's home, highlighting growing security concerns for the global superstar.

According to reports, the latest arrest occurred on August 30 when a woman in her 40s infiltrated the underground parking garage of Jungkook's residential building. The suspect gained access by following another vehicle through the security gate at approximately 11:20 pm.

Building security personnel detected the intrusion through surveillance footage and immediately contacted authorities. When questioned by police, the woman provided inconsistent explanations, claiming she was simply visiting a friend's house.

The incident represents the second such breach in just two months. The first occurred in June when a Chinese woman in her 30s attempted to access Jungkook's property on the exact day he completed his mandatory military service. That suspect was apprehended while trying to input door codes and later told investigators she had travelled to Korea specifically to see Jungkook after his military discharge.

Jungkook, 28, completed his 18-month mandatory service earlier this year alongside fellow BTS member Jimin.

Police have transferred the June case to prosecutors and continue investigating the latest incident to determine the woman's full intentions.