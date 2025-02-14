Selena Gomez has unveiled her latest album, "I Said I Love You First", a collaboration with her fiancé, record producer Benny Blanco. The album is set for release on March 21.

Gomez shared the news on Instagram, teasing fans with a playful message: “I always trick you guys… My NEW album I Said I Love You First with my best friend @itsbennyblanco, is out on 3/21.” She also posted behind-the-scenes photos from the album’s video shoot.

The first single, "Scared of Loving You", is now streaming, accompanied by a lyric video on YouTube. The song was co-written by Gomez, Blanco, and Finneas.

This marks a significant project for Gomez and Blanco, both professionally and personally, as the couple continues to collaborate on music while preparing for their wedding. Blanco, known for his work with Ed Sheeran, BTS, Eminem, and Justin Bieber, brings his signature touch to the album.