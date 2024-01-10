Selena Gomez is taking another break from social media to start the new year. The actor-singer, who recently made headlines for her Golden Globes gossip session with Taylor Swift and Keleigh Sperry, posted a video of herself with her boyfriend Benny Blanco on Instagram Stories and declared she was taking a vacation from social media.

Selena shared an adorable video of Benny Blanco playing with kids and wrote in the caption below, "I'm off social media for a while. I'm focusing on what really matters." At the Golden Globes, a video showed Selena Gomez and Taylor Swift gossiping during an ad break. Allegedly, she asked for a selfie with actor Timothee Chalamet when his girlfriend Kylie Jenner told her no. ‘But she said no,’ she could be seen mouthing the words.

A day later, Selena addressed the speculation and went to set the record straight in the comments of an Instagram post from E! News. She said, "Nooooo I told Taylor about two of my friends who hooked up. Not that that's anyone's business." Meanwhile, one of the photographers from TMZ also asked Timothee about the incident in a viral video and the actor said that there was no rift between Selena and Kylie and added, “we’re all good”.

This is not the first time that Selena has taken a brief break from social media. In November, Selena had written on her Instagram Stories, “I am taking a break and deleting my Instagram. I'm done. I do not support any of what's going on.” The singer had received backlash on social media for her comments on the Israel-Palestine conflict, where she said that, "Having a sister everyday has made me tragically sick... I would do anything for children and innocent lives." A few days later, she returned to Instagram again, which again did not sit well with many on the internet.