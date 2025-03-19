Selena Gomez and Benny Blanco are hitting the brakes on wedding planning—but for a good reason. The couple, who got engaged in December, are putting all their energy into their upcoming album, "I Said I Love You First", set to drop on March 21.

In a recent interview, Blanco spilled the tea on Gomez’s ever-changing wedding ideas, joking, “I think every day she's planned a new wedding in her head.” But for now, they’re shelving the big day to focus on music.

Gomez sees this moment as something truly special. “I genuinely feel like this is such a special time that we get to apply it to this album and really just pour our heart into it,” she shared. “It’s our way of translating what we feel and bringing it to the world.”

Blanco, 37, echoed her sentiments, saying they’re still soaking in the excitement of their engagement. “We're very much ‘take it one day at a time’ type of people. We’re still not over this moment,” he admitted.

Their love story took a sweet turn last year when Blanco popped the question with a romantic Taco Bell picnic—yes, really! Now, the duo has been busy in their in-home recording studio, crafting what Gomez calls “the most intimate” music she’s ever made.

Their album is shaping up to be deeply personal, blending their individual stories into a shared musical journey. “This whole project embodies his stories combined with my stories,” Gomez explained. “They have meanings that are really just personal to both of us.”