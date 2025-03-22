'I Said I Love You First' - the highly anticipated album by Selena Gomez and Benny Blanco has officially dropped, marking their first full-length collaboration as a couple, reported Hollywood Reporter.

The album which inlcudes 15 tracks beautifully portrays their personal and creative journey, offering an intimate glimpse into their relationship.

According to an official statement, the album came together organically as both artists, who announced their engagement late last year, found a deep sense of comfort and connection while working together.

Along with the album's release, Gomez and Blanco unveiled the music video for 'Younger and Hotter Than Me.'

The video serves as a reflective ode to Selena Gomez's journey as a child star, capturing moments of solitude and nostalgia as she returns to an abandoned soundstage.

Blanco shared his thoughts on the song's deeper meaning, explaining in a behind-the-scenes video shared on social media, "When you're young and a star, and you're thrown into this whirlwind of being so many people's favourite thing in the world, eventually, people find new things to hold. You're kind of left in this world where you're in limbo."

Gomez added her own interpretation, saying, "I think that's how I feel. It reflects kind of everything I've felt before. I'm so bad at parties. I'm socially awkward. I sit in the corner and talk to the one person who's usually alone. I don't feel like I've always fit in."

Prior to the album's full release, Gomez and Blanco had already teased fans with three singles, 'Scared of Loving You', co-written with Finneas, 'Call Me When You Break Up', featuring Gracie Abrams, and 'Sunset Blvd.'.

Additionally, the album's eighth track, 'Bluest Flame', saw a songwriting collaboration with Charli XCX.