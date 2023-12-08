Selena Gomez, the renowned singer and Hollywood celebrity, has stirred excitement among her fans with the apparent confirmation of a new romantic relationship. The buzz started when Gomez responded to social media posts suggesting her relationship with producer Benny Blanco.

Gomez's response to a post by PopFaction stating, "Selena Gomez Seemingly Confirms That She Is in a Relationship," was a straightforward "Facts." Gomez's affection for Blanco is evident in her heartfelt comments and her Instagram Story featuring a selfie with Blanco.

Gomez and Blanco's connection dates back a few years, with their collaboration on the bilingual hit 'I Can’t Get Enough’ in 2019. Blanco, born on March 8, 1988, in Reston, Virginia, has established himself as a prominent figure in the music industry.

His career is marked with collaborations with A-list artists, including Ed Sheeran, Katy Perry, Kesha, Britney Spears, Rihanna, Kanye West, and notably, two of Gomez’s exes, The Weeknd and Justin Bieber. Blanco is a five-time recipient of the BMI Songwriter of the Year Award. In December 2023, Gomez’s social media interactions and her candid comments have seemingly confirmed the relationship.