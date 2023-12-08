Selena Gomez Confirms New Relationship with Producer Benny Blanco
Singer Selena Gomez has seemingly confirmed her relationship with music producer Benny Blanco. The confirmation came via social media interactions and candid comments.
Selena Gomez, the renowned singer and Hollywood celebrity, has stirred excitement among her fans with the apparent confirmation of a new romantic relationship. The buzz started when Gomez responded to social media posts suggesting her relationship with producer Benny Blanco.
Gomez's response to a post by PopFaction stating, "Selena Gomez Seemingly Confirms That She Is in a Relationship," was a straightforward "Facts." Gomez's affection for Blanco is evident in her heartfelt comments and her Instagram Story featuring a selfie with Blanco.
Gomez and Blanco's connection dates back a few years, with their collaboration on the bilingual hit 'I Can’t Get Enough’ in 2019. Blanco, born on March 8, 1988, in Reston, Virginia, has established himself as a prominent figure in the music industry.
His career is marked with collaborations with A-list artists, including Ed Sheeran, Katy Perry, Kesha, Britney Spears, Rihanna, Kanye West, and notably, two of Gomez’s exes, The Weeknd and Justin Bieber. Blanco is a five-time recipient of the BMI Songwriter of the Year Award. In December 2023, Gomez’s social media interactions and her candid comments have seemingly confirmed the relationship.
Copyright©2026 Living Media India Limited. For reprint rights: Syndications Today