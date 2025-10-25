Selena Gomez drops emotional new single “In The Dark” for ‘Nobody Wants This’ season 2 soundtrack

Selena Gomez is back with new music — and fans can’t get enough. The singer and actor just dropped her latest single, “In The Dark,” along with a striking official music video.

The track features on Nobody Wants This: Season 2 – The Soundtrack, which also includes contributions from Chris Stapleton, Kacey Musgraves, and FINNEAS, as per reports.

Directed by Luke Orlando, the video shows Gomez dressed in all black, walking through vast, open spaces as she sings about love, acceptance, and finding light in tough times. One standout lyric has her singing, “And I’ll be there when you lose yourself / To remind you of who you are / And I’ll be there like nobody else / You’re still beautiful in the dark.”

Sharing the release on Instagram, Gomez posted a short clip with the caption: “‘In The Dark’ is out now. This is just a little nostalgia droplet, and I hope you love it.”

The new single follows Gomez’s collaborative album I Said I Loved You First with husband Benny Blanco, which dropped earlier this year and chronicled their relationship — from meeting to falling in love.

The full Nobody Wants This: Season 2 soundtrack features 19 tracks and is now available alongside the new season, currently streaming.