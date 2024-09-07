American singer, actress and entrepreneur Selena Gomez, 32, has officially become one of the youngest billionaires through the success of her brand, Rare Beauty, alongside other lucrative ventures, according to the Deadline.

The actress and singer has amassed a fortune worth $1.3 billion, stated Bloomberg and added Gomez to its billionaire index.

Rare Beauty which was launched in 2019 has added to Gomez's estimated net worth of USD 1.3 billion, following which she joined the ranks of the youngest female billionaires in the United States.

Rare Beauty accounts for about 81.4 percent of her overall net worth, according to Deadline. Meanwhile, Gomez's wealth encompasses her stake in the mental health startup Wondermind, revenue from music album sales, real estate investments, and earnings from streaming deals, brand partnerships, concert tours, and acting projects.

Although Gomez's last solo tour, the Revival Tour, concluded in 2016 and her most recent album, 'Rare', was released in 2020, she has remained a prominent figure in entertainment.

She continues to garner acclaim as both a star and executive producer of the popular Hulu series 'Only Murders in the Building'.

The show, which has recently been renewed for a fifth season, has earned Gomez her first Emmy Award nomination for Outstanding Lead Actress in a Comedy Series.

Additionally, 'Only Murders in the Building' has been nominated for Outstanding Comedy Series for the third consecutive year.

Gomez is also set to revisit her television roots with the upcoming sequel series 'Wizards Beyond Waverly Place'.