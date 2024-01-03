Selena Gomez has stated that she want to choose a career path at this time in her life. The singer-actor stated that she wants to prioritise her acting career above her singing career in a recent interview with the SmartLess podcast.

"I do feel like I have one more album in me, but I would probably choose acting," Selena Gomez said. She is seen in the Emmy-nominated series Only Murders In the Building, and also stars in Selena + Chef, an American television cooking show.

Selena, who also owns the Rare Beauty makeup line, continues to release singles and work on music in her free time. Aside from her hectic schedule, the actor-singer has also been in the headlines ever since she revealed in December of last year her relationship with music producer Benny Blanco.

As per a report by Billboard, Selena also said during her appearance on the SmartLess podcast hosted by Jason Bateman, Will Arnett and Sean Hayes, "I wanted to be an actress, I never really intended on being a singer full-time but apparently that hobby turned into something else... I started having a lot of fun with music and then touring was really fun. But I was doing my TV show at the same time (Wizards of Waverly Place) and I just found it really fun so I just kept going but the older I get, the more I'm kind of like – I would like to find something to just settle on".

Pop culture based X (Twitter) account Pop Crave tweeted on Wednesday, "Selena Gomez tells SmartLess podcast that her next album will likely be her last as she plans to focus on acting, Rare Beauty and philanthropy: 'I feel I only have one more in me'."

Many X users reacted to the tweet. One joked, "Oh wow… sad but at least the music industry won’t be affected." Another wrote, "She better be joking."

A fan said, "Can we get a tour too? I wanna hear years of her hits"Another wrote, "Ngl (Not going to lie), she should have been stopped doing music. Also, this is no shade. Her talent has always been stronger in acting and you could tell that her heart wasn’t in it." One more said, "his last album from Selena will be great (fire emoji)".