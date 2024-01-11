Selena Gomez often takes pauses from social media, and she said that she was done with online drama centred around her during the Golden Globes, which was created by fans. But Selena returned to Instagram less than a day after announcing she was taking a break from social media. Selena advertised her latest culinary video featuring chef Gordon Ramsay on social media on Thursday.

On Instagram Stories, Selena shared a glimpse from the video, writing, "Gordon Ramsay stepped into my kitchen and showed me how to make an amazing breakfast burger." In the full clip shared on Gordon's YouTube channel, the duo was preparing the delicious breakfast together in Selena's kitchen.

Actor Timothée Chalamet, his girlfriend Kylie Jenner, and Selena's pal, singer Taylor Swift, were involved in an altercation at the Golden Globes 2024. A day before, Selena posted on Instagram Stories that it was time for a social media hiatus.

On Wednesday, Selena had shared an adorable video of boyfriend Benny Blanco playing with kids and written on Instagram Stories, “I'm off social media for a while. I'm focusing on what really matters”.

"Selena Gomez is back on Instagram, 18 hours after announcing a social media break," tweeted a fan page on Thursday. Reacting to it, an X user said, "She will announce her next break in an hour." Another joked, "Someone said she has more social media breaks that Grammys."

A person said, "The most insane prettiest celeb." A second tweeted, "Hahahaha , she is the funniest." A third wrote, "She cashed in a couple $100k from the post." A person also tweeted about Selena, "She's an attention seeker." Defending Selena, a fan also tweeted, "To be fair this could have been something she was contractually obligated to post because of the collab with Gordon Ramsay."

In response to a now-viral Golden Globes 2024 video featuring herself and her pals Taylor Swift and Keleigh Sperry, Selena Gomez posted an explanation on Instagram. Based on Selena's lip movements, fans surmised that she had claimed his girlfriend Kylie had prevented her from taking a picture with Timothée.